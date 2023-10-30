CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Given New C$152.00 Price Target at Desjardins

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$154.00 to C$152.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GIB.A has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$155.00 target price on CGI and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$155.00 target price on CGI and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on CGI from C$160.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$155.18.

Get CGI alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GIB.A

CGI Trading Down 0.5 %

About CGI

GIB.A opened at C$129.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82. CGI has a 12 month low of C$105.88 and a 12 month high of C$142.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$136.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$136.96.

(Get Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.