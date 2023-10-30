Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Gap Up to $110.12

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $110.12, but opened at $114.52. Chart Industries shares last traded at $119.03, with a volume of 178,408 shares changing hands.

GTLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Chart Industries from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.12.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.33). Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $897.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 32.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 11.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 60.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

