Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.35-$2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $636.00 million-$686.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $669.25 million. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.20-$8.40 EPS.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.57. The stock had a trading volume of 754,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,167. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.33. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $138.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1,512.5% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

