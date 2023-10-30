Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.35-2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $636-686 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $668.64 million.
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %
CHKP opened at $129.37 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $117.18 and a twelve month high of $138.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.55 and a 200-day moving average of $129.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64.
Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
