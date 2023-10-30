Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Desjardins from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CHE.UN. Scotiabank downgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 18th. CIBC raised their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.43.

Shares of TSE CHE.UN opened at C$8.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.31. The firm has a market cap of C$956.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.45. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$6.99 and a 52 week high of C$10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.16.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

