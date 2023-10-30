Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Purchased by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 253.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 296,420 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 32.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 25,827 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,808,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,031,000 after buying an additional 527,574 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ CHK traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.74. 192,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.32.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.52 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 49.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CHK. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.64.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

