Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 264.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.71.

Chubb Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CB stock opened at $208.55 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $308,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $479,632.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $308,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,632.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,482 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

