Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 16.94%.

Shares of NYSE CHT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.76. The stock had a trading volume of 10,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,018. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.11. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.16.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 154.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 5.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 50.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

