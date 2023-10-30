Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd.
Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 16.94%.
Chunghwa Telecom Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE CHT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.76. The stock had a trading volume of 10,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,018. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.11. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.16.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st.
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.
