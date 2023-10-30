Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $65.37

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.37 and last traded at $65.85, with a volume of 16985 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.55 and its 200 day moving average is $77.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $317.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.58 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 16.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,920,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 18,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 241,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,407,000 after buying an additional 19,191 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

(Get Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.