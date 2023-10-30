Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Boosted by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,412 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,015 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeside Advisors INC. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 37.5% in the second quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 9,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the second quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 41,845 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 517,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at $9,575,032.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,461,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,049,900. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.39 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $208.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.75 and a 200-day moving average of $51.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

