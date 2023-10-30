Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Increased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 81.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 82.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Trading Down 2.8 %

Citigroup stock opened at $38.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.54.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on C. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

