Citigroup Increases RPC (NYSE:RES) Price Target to $8.00

RPC (NYSE:RES – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RES. TheStreet raised shares of RPC from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RPC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

RPC Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of RPC stock opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95. RPC has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.74.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $330.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.70 million. RPC had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 14.19%. Analysts forecast that RPC will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

RPC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPC

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RES. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in RPC by 2.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in RPC by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in RPC by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in RPC by 20.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in RPC by 7.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Articles

