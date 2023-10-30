Citigroup Raises Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target to $49.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VRT has been the subject of several other research reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertiv from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vertiv from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $43.13.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,916,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $63,581,052.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,793,083.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,916,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $63,581,052.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,324,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,793,083.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,955,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,320,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,952,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,138,166,280 in the last ninety days. 5.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 2,223.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,801,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,015,000 after buying an additional 1,723,936 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,208,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

