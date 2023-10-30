Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 1,390 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $22,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,196,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727,671 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after buying an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,241,000 after buying an additional 498,633 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,619,000 after acquiring an additional 58,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,276,000 after acquiring an additional 218,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $1,180,881.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,502. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.35. The company had a trading volume of 289,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,853. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.83 and a 12 month high of $78.74. The company has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

