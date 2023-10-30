Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $10.09 Million Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $10,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMW. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in VMware by 2.3% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,699 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in VMware by 0.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,966 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in VMware by 13.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMW stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.01. 285,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,146. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.97 and a 52 week high of $181.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.65. The company has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 113.34% and a net margin of 10.48%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $1,030,337.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,053 shares in the company, valued at $12,668,039.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VMW. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.25.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

