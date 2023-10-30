Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $13.28 Million Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 29,664 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $13,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IFF. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

IFF traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.91. 434,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,196. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.94%.

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

