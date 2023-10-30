Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $15.31 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,547 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,713 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.68.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.88. 1,369,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,116,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.56. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $82.97 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 69.51%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

