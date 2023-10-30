Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $31,676,265,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 1,361.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Bank of America raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.03. 340,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,615,298. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $133.91. The company has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.26 and its 200 day moving average is $100.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.