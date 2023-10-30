Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $16,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,376,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,774,000 after acquiring an additional 146,936 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,420,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,711,967. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $82.09. The company has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. HSBC began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,501 shares of company stock worth $7,838,332. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

