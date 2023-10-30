Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,433 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 208,998 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 1.0% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $24,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $77,924,211,000 after acquiring an additional 653,933,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,492,351 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,186,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,406 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,033,199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,677,836,000 after buying an additional 433,886 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.17.
QUALCOMM Price Performance
Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.82. 1,838,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,933,852. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $139.94. The company has a market capitalization of $117.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.
QUALCOMM Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 41.88%.
Insider Activity at QUALCOMM
In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,963 shares of company stock worth $4,166,358 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.
QUALCOMM Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
