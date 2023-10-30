Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 2,164 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,823 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 2.0% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $49,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 68.3% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 68.2% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,225 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 59,086 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

LOW stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $184.83. 352,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,782,452. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.42. The stock has a market cap of $106.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.30 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $256.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

