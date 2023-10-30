Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 542 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 470.8% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.6 %

CAT traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $239.94. 831,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969,240. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $293.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.65.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 32.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,503 shares of company stock valued at $13,631,970 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.95.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

