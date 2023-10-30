Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 1.0% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $23,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,911,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 67.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $403,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $2.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.22. 1,650,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,331,038. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $152.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,342 shares of company stock worth $10,905,321 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

