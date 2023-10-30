Clorox (CLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Clorox to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Clorox has set its FY24 guidance at $5.60-5.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at $5.60-$5.90 EPS.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Clorox to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.85. The stock had a trading volume of 485,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,924. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.39, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.33. Clorox has a 12 month low of $114.91 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.53 and a 200 day moving average of $151.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 403.36%.

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,609,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in Clorox by 16,986.8% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 551,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,139,000 after buying an additional 548,165 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Clorox by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,216,000 after buying an additional 290,833 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Clorox by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 351,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,348,000 after buying an additional 239,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Clorox by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,635,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,869,000 after buying an additional 210,575 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

