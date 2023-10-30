CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Given New $244.00 Price Target at Barclays

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $247.00 to $244.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $220.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $209.03 on Thursday. CME Group has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $221.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.51%.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $154,567.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,867.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $154,567.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,867.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,188,557 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in CME Group by 99,192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,800,378,000 after acquiring an additional 548,857,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,434,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,062,796,000 after acquiring an additional 409,290 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in CME Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,950,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,461,000 after acquiring an additional 555,878 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in CME Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,995,000 after acquiring an additional 951,953 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CME Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,708,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,304,000 after acquiring an additional 486,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

