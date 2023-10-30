CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.
CNA Financial Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of CNA stock opened at $39.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.32. CNA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42.
In other CNA Financial news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 4,456,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.29 per share, for a total transaction of $175,078,204.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 248,414,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,760,215,056.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CNA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.
