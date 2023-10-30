CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

CNA Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CNA stock opened at $39.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.32. CNA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42.

Insider Activity at CNA Financial

In other CNA Financial news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 4,456,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.29 per share, for a total transaction of $175,078,204.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 248,414,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,760,215,056.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 258.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CNA Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in CNA Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CNA Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CNA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Stories

