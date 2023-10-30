CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Short Interest Update

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,400 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the September 30th total of 146,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

CNB Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

CNB Financial stock opened at $17.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $374.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $16.43 and a 1-year high of $26.60.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $83.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CNB Financial by 253.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CNB Financial by 18,683.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in CNB Financial by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in CNB Financial by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in CNB Financial by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

