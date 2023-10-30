Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the September 30th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Codexis by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Codexis during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Codexis by 3.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Codexis by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Codexis by 14.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $1.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58. Codexis has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $6.98.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.83 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 41.33% and a negative net margin of 57.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CDXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen downgraded Codexis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Codexis from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Codexis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

