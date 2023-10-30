Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Sells 4,085 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP decreased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 81.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total transaction of $370,859.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,556,029.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total transaction of $370,859.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,556,029.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,333,250.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,134 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $223.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.63, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.66. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.94 and a 1 year high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.09%.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.