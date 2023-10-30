Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on COHU. B. Riley raised shares of Cohu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.38.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. Cohu has a twelve month low of $29.63 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Cohu had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $168.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cohu will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,369.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Cohu by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,357,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,099,000 after buying an additional 29,833 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Cohu during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cohu by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 277,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cohu by 10.4% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 54,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Cohu by 26.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

