Collective Mining (TSE:CNL) PT Lowered to C$8.30 at Pi Financial

Collective Mining (TSE:CNL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Pi Financial from C$10.25 to C$8.30 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Collective Mining Trading Down 4.3 %

Collective Mining stock opened at C$4.46 on Thursday. Collective Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.90 and a 12-month high of C$7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$270.45 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Collective Mining alerts:

About Collective Mining

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Collective Mining Ltd., an exploration and development company, focuses on identifying and exploring prospective gold projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Guayabales project consisting of 26 claims with a total area of 4,780.98 hectares located in the Caldas department of Colombia; and the San Antonio project covering an area of 4,729 hectares located in the department of Caldas, Colombia.

Receive News & Ratings for Collective Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collective Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.