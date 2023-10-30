Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) PT Lowered to $17.50 at Piper Sandler

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $17.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Columbia Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CLBK opened at $16.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Columbia Financial has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $22.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Columbia Financial by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including multifamily and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, one-to-four family residential loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans that include automobiles and personal loans, as well as unsecured and overdraft lines of credit.

