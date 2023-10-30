Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires 466 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of KMB opened at $116.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.15. The firm has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.77%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

