Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases 535 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 65.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Equinix by 485.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 237.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $139,552.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,195.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total transaction of $57,014.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,619,564.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $139,552.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,195.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,584 shares of company stock worth $8,952,535. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Trading Down 1.3 %

Equinix Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $710.39 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.77 and a fifty-two week high of $821.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $744.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $751.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQIX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $819.14.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

