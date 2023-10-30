Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the September 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CMWAY opened at $61.18 on Monday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1-year low of $59.95 and a 1-year high of $78.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.88.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $1.547 per share. This is a positive change from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

