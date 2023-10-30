CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.13-$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.98 billion.

CommScope Trading Down 39.3 %

NASDAQ COMM traded down $0.95 on Monday, hitting $1.47. 8,015,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,008,941. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.11. CommScope has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $311.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.90.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 13.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CommScope from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CommScope from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.10 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CommScope from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CommScope in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on CommScope from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COMM

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 696,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,311. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 27,400 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,125,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,759,064.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 696,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,311. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 57,400 shares of company stock valued at $204,710. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CommScope

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CommScope by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in CommScope by 65.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope

(Get Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.