Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Shares Sold by Lapides Asset Management LLC

Lapides Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report) by 65.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 80,120 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at $679,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at $976,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.27. 26,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,339. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $16.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

