CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CONMED from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CONMED from $140.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded CONMED from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CONMED from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on CONMED from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CONMED presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.17.

Get CONMED alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CONMED

CONMED Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CNMD opened at $94.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.39. CONMED has a 1-year low of $71.09 and a 1-year high of $138.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. CONMED had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $304.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONMED

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $214,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,760.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONMED

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CONMED by 586.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in CONMED by 31.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in CONMED in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in CONMED by 712.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 30.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period.

CONMED Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.