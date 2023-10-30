ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV decreased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,853 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 335.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE COP opened at $118.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.12. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.45.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

