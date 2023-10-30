Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Constellium from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Benchmark increased their price target on Constellium from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Constellium from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Constellium from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.60.

CSTM stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.85. Constellium has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.61.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellium by 2,566.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 362,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 348,461 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 850,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,991,000 after purchasing an additional 34,303 shares during the last quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 835,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 167.0% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 32,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Peak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 596,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 37,144 shares during the last quarter.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

