ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ContraFect Trading Down 8.2 %

NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $0.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15. ContraFect has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $15.76.

Get ContraFect alerts:

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.13). Equities analysts predict that ContraFect will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ContraFect

ContraFect Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect during the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 277.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 351,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 62.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 43,564 shares during the last quarter. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.