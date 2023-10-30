ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2023

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRXFree Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ContraFect Trading Down 8.2 %

NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $0.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15. ContraFect has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $15.76.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.13). Equities analysts predict that ContraFect will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ContraFect

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect during the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 277.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 351,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 62.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 43,564 shares during the last quarter. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContraFect Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.