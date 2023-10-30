ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
ContraFect Trading Down 8.2 %
NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $0.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15. ContraFect has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $15.76.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.13). Equities analysts predict that ContraFect will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ContraFect
ContraFect Company Profile
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ContraFect
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.