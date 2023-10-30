Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Lumbard & Kellner LLC

Lumbard & Kellner LLC trimmed its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $241,456,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 3,478.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,022,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $142,374,000 after buying an additional 4,882,581 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Corning by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,278,000 after buying an additional 3,694,339 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,854,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,615,000 after buying an additional 3,463,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Corning by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,666,000 after buying an additional 2,875,197 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $26.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s payout ratio is 164.71%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLW. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

