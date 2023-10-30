CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Cut to $74.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.09.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $70.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 71.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a current ratio of 13.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.01 and a 200-day moving average of $80.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,866,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 766.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,748,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,849 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,140 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,212,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,782 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,893,000. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

