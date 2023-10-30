CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) PT Lowered to $90.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.09.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Institutional Trading of CoStar Group

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $70.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.01 and a 200-day moving average of $80.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 12.30. CoStar Group has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $92.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 57,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.