Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Lowered by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,440 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.7% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $68,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $545.84. 249,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,260. The stock has a market cap of $241.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $577.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $555.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $535.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,765 shares of company stock worth $5,441,703. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.25.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

