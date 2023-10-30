Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 13,733 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $28,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Steph & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $92.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,265,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,568,993. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.77. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

