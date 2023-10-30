Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $33,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CP stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.24. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1384 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.