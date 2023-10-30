Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $29,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $995.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $5.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $832.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,222. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $856.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $810.11. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $441.36 and a one year high of $925.91. The company has a market cap of $343.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

