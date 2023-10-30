Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,096 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $25,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.54. 1,510,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,821,373. The firm has a market cap of $434.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.99 and a 200 day moving average of $156.40.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $1,582,306.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451,801 shares in the company, valued at $236,629,044.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $1,582,306.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,629,044.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,061,811. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.61.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

