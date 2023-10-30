Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 427,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,011 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.64% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $45,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,963. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.50. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.79 and a 12 month high of $116.78.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

